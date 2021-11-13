Jefferies Financial Group Comments on International Game Technology PLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

NYSE:IGT opened at $30.36 on Friday. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.54 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

