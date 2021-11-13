Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VAC opened at $168.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 2.37.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.97%.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.
