Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of VAC opened at $168.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.97%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

