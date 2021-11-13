Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Scientific Games Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $90.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

