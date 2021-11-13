Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

WVE opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $4,900,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 225.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

