Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beauty Health in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

SKIN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $41,814,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $826,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

