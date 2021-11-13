Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

SMEGF opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.