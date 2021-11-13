Jefferies Group LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of POOL opened at $571.28 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $572.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

