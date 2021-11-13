Jefferies Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 146.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

