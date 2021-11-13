Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.