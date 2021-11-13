Jefferies Group LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $4,386,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in Gores Holdings VII by 2.7% during the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000.

Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

