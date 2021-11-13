Jefferies Group LLC Sells 417 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 410.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 111,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of DKS opened at $131.18 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

