Jefferies Group LLC Sells 48,777 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 48,777 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 810,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,591,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,838 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

TJX Companies stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.