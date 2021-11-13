Jefferies Group LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.08% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNRH. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $33,730,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $18,964,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $18,418,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $17,010,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $9,728,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

