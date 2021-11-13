Jeffrey D. Buchanan Sells 2,900 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey D. Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86.

SYNA stock opened at $250.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $264.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.94.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $377,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 114.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

