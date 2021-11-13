Jeffrey D. Buchanan Sells 2,900 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey D. Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86.
SYNA stock opened at $250.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $264.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.94.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $377,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 114.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
