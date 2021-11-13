Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan Buys 3,415 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
