Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan Buys 3,415 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.