JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.68 million.JFrog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.010 EPS.

Shares of FROG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,930. JFrog has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

