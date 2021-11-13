JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 691,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.