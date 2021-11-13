JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 7.5% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.20 and last traded at $59.07. 12,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,208,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

