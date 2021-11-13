JMP Securities Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $37.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 68.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,876 shares of company stock valued at $46,100,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,467,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

