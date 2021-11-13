John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Carlos Fernandez Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $172.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

