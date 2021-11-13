JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

YY stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

