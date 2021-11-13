JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €11.03 ($12.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.55. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.