JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €114.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.17 ($104.90).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 63.25.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

