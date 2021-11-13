JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €375.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €333.47 ($392.31).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €280.60 ($330.12) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €280.90 and a 200-day moving average of €293.55.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

