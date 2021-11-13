JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€42.30” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.79 ($56.22).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.98 ($44.68) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.75 and a 200-day moving average of €43.20.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.