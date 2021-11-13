JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 43,765 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 264.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.91 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

