JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at $183,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DSP Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSPG shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

DSPG opened at $21.95 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $530.84 million, a PE ratio of -156.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.