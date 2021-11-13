JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 38,639 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Calyxt worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calyxt by 32.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 196.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calyxt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $137.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

