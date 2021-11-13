JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $376,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 40.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 165,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NERV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

