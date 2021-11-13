JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,732 Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,861,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PHAS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $177.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.63.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

