JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$12.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MEG. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.03.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.67.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.