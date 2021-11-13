JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.