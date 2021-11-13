JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.