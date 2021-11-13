JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,043 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $746,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.05 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.26.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. Analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.