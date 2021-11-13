JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 65,728 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of HF Foods Group worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HFFG opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $415.30 million, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

