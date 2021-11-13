Juggernaut Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $43.45 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001694 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00220843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086225 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.