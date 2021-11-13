Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) shares traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 6,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Juventus Football Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.80 ($0.94) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.