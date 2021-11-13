Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

KNOS opened at GBX 2,052 ($26.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,944.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,683.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

In related news, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total value of £639,540 ($835,563.10).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

