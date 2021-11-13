Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $641.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

