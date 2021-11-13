KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 121,408 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $42.65 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

