KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 121,408 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $42.65 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
