KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 166,861 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of KBH opened at $42.65 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.75.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
