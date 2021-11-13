KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 166,861 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KBH opened at $42.65 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

