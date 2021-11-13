KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Given Hold Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.12 on Friday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $1,637,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

