KeyCorp Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their target price on Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.87.

TTD opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.88, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,417.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,477,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

