KeyCorp Weighs in on SciPlay Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SciPlay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SCPL. Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.27. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth $18,621,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth $2,596,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth $44,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth $5,899,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 381.8% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 185,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

