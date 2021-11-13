KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $52,091.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 77.2% higher against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00098028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.42 or 0.07209126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,214.00 or 1.00300066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars.

