Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 90.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 148,089 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $11.34 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 9.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.