Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Klépierre has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

