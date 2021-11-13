Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

KTB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. 335,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

