Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

Koppers stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 122,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,138. The company has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. Koppers has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

