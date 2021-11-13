Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on the stock.
Shares of KOS opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.40. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 88.75 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($3.92).
