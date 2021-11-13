Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on the stock.

Shares of KOS opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.40. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 88.75 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

